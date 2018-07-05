Image copyright NCA Image caption Jamie Acourt pictured in police custody in Spain

A British man arrested in Spain has denied being involved in the supply of cannabis.

Jamie Acourt, from south London, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis resin, a Class B drug, on Thursday.

The 42-year-old was allegedly part of a two-year conspiracy to supply cannabis resin between 2014 and 2016.

He was arrested in May following an operation by the National Crime Agency, Crimestoppers and Spanish authorities.

Mr Acourt's trial, which is expected to last five days, will begin on 3 December at Kingston Crown Court.

He has been remanded in custody until then.