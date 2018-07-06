Stephen Lawrence killer to get damages

Image copyright PA Image caption David Norris is serving a life sentence for Stephen Lawrence's murder

One of Stephen Lawrence's killers has settled a claim with the Ministry of Justice after he was attacked in prison.

David Norris suffered a broken nose and ribs at HMP Belmarsh in 2011 where he was being held on remand ahead of his trial for murder.

He sued for damages, reported to be £10,000, after the assault.

Norris and another man, Gary Dobson, were found guilty of murdering the teenager in a racist attack in 1993.

The pair were given life sentences in 2012.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice said: "We robustly defend all claims and are successful in two thirds of cases brought against us by prisoners."

During Norris's murder trial, defence lawyer Stephen Batten QC said he had been beaten up several times while on remand in prison.

He told jurors at the Old Bailey that on one occasion his client's nose was broken, his teeth were knocked out, and four of his ribs were broken.