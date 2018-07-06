Image copyright Claire Meyer Image caption Claire Meyer urged the cyclist to come forward after he tripped over her daughter, Eloise, with a dog lead

A cyclist who collided with a nine-year-old girl, fracturing her skull, is being sought by police after he left the scene.

The man was cycling with a dog attached to a lead, which Eloise Smith tripped on.

Eloise, who had been playing with a neighbour and her friends near her home in Richmond, south-west London, cracked her skull when she fell backwards.

Her mother said the man should be "held accountable".

Claire Meyer said she rushed across the road from her home to Jubilee Gardens on Mortlake High Street when she found out about the collision, which happened on the evening of 29 June.

The mother-of-four said: "It's a long fracture, I've seen the CT scan. It's very near her spine - she was very lucky, she could have been paralysed.

Doctors told Ms Meyer the wound will take three to four months to heal.

Image caption Ms Meyer said the cyclist would have had "so much room" to steer clear of Eloise at the spot in Jubilee Gardens where she was hit

The Metropolitan Police said the man was cycling "at speed" before the collision.

He stopped to remove Eloise's shoe from where it had become stuck in his wheel before he cycled off, officers said.

The cyclist then came back to speak to Ms Meyer but left the scene again, the Met added.

"He did try to speak to me but I just needed to get her to hospital," Ms Meyer said.

"I assumed he would stay to give his details to someone at the scene, but he left."

'Lively child'

Ms Meyer said she hoped that speaking out about her daughter's injuries would persuade the cyclist to come forward.

"She's gone from a lively child to not being able to do anything.

"We need to find him, he needs to stand up and say 'yes, I did this'. He needs to be held accountable."

Police said the suspect is 50 - 60 years old with grey hair, and was wearing a green T-shirt and a khaki fisherman-style hat.