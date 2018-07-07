Image copyright PA Image caption The colourful march will start out from Portland Place at 12:00 BST

Up to a million people are expected to line the capital's streets for this year's Pride in London, organisers say.

The colourful march will start out from Portland Place at 12:00 BST and finish in Whitehall at about 17:00.

The parade, which coincides with England's quarter-final match with Sweden, will feature about 30,000 people from 472 organisations.

Organisers said they hoped "all the rainbows... will work their magic and send good vibes over to Russia."

"It's quite poetic with Russia being so problematic as far as LGBT rights are concerned, there's a beautiful synergy there," co-chairwoman Alison Camps said.

LGBT+ hate crime on the rise in London

Ms Camps said the event is taking place at a time LGBT rights issues were more important than ever as the UK is "falling down the rankings in terms of the best place to be LGBT."

"There's a real danger in this country that people assume that the battle is over and that the job is done," she said.

A recent survey by Pride in London found Britons care more about animal rights than LGBT rights.

The event is taking place as the NHS marks its 70th anniversary and the event is due to celebrate the work the organisation has done.

"We want to take the opportunity to recognise the NHS and amazing people who work in it," Ms Camps said.

Image caption People from 472 organisations will be part of the march

Among the organisations taking part will be the Met Police, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade.

Some 150 Met officers will join the parade, which Scotland Yard said will be their biggest ever representation.

Ch Supt Helen Millichap said people should enjoy the festivities but remain vigilant because the "current threat level remains at severe".