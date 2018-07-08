Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image caption The parade started off from Portland Place in central London on Saturday

Pride in London organisers have apologised after anti-trans protesters "forced their way to the front of the parade".

Members of lesbian and feminist group Get The L Out demanded to march behind the rainbow flag, which marks the start of the event, organisers said.

The group believes lesbian rights are attacked by the trans movement.

Pride said their behaviour on Saturday was "shocking and disgusting".

It said they could not forcibly remove the small group as their protest was not a criminal offence, adding "we are sorry".

A statement said: "The protest group showed a level of bigotry, ignorance and hate that is unacceptable.

"We reject what this group stands for. They do not share our values, which are about inclusion and respect and support for the most marginalised parts of our community.

"We are proud of our trans volunteers, proud of the trans groups that are in our parade, proud of our trans speakers at events and proud of the trans people who take part in our campaigns and proud of those who cheered even louder for them yesterday."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pride values are about inclusion and respect, organisers said

The parade, which coincided with England's World Cup quarter-final in Russia, included about 30,000 people from 472 organisations.

Up to one million other people are thought to have lined the streets to watch the event.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The activists stole the place of the NHS, TransPALS said

Patricia Curtis, of TransPALS said: "It's disappointing that anti-trans activists decided to hijack the front of a parade, an insult to all the hardworking staff in the NHS whose place they stole.

"But their vile stunt failed. London is a place that doesn't tolerate hate."

Image copyright Rebecca Williams Image caption Pride said this year's parade was the most diverse

A "Get The L Out" spokesman said the group encourages lesbians everywhere to leave the LGBT movement and form their own independent movement.

"We oppose the transition of young lesbians on the basis that their appearances or behaviour does not conform to socially accepted images of women.

"The trans movement is a conservative movement which reinforces sexist sex stereotypes."