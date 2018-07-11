Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage shows Dagenham car attack

Two men have been convicted of killing a drug dealer who was stabbed to death after being ambushed by a rival gang.

Raja Ali's car was rammed and then blocked in at the side by two vehicles in Dagenham on 25 September 2016.

Haziq Raza, 24, and Navarda Rhooms, 26, both from Ilford, were found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at the Old Bailey.

The pair, who will be sentenced after 23 July, admitted violent disorder at the start of the trial.

Two other men - Abubakar Bana, from Hornchurch, Essex, and Jordon Archambie, of Stratford, east London - were also previously convicted of manslaughter.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Raja Ali was stabbed to death after being lured to a drug deal in Dagenham

The jury was told the attack was caught on CCTV which showed the victim's car being rammed by one vehicle and then blocked in by another car.

Mr Ali then fled the car but was chased and stabbed.

The court heard the defendants fled the country after the attack but handed themselves into police in January this year.

They were both remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.