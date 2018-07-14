Camberwell stabbing: Man, 21, charged with death of girl, 17
- 14 July 2018
A 21-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after a teenage girl was fatally stabbed in south east London.
A girl, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene after she was found with stab wounds at a flat in Brisbane Street, Camberwell, on 12 June.
Formal identification has yet to take place. Police said the victim's next of kin have been informed.
Oluwaseyi Dada, who was known to the victim, is due before South London Magistrates Court on Saturday.