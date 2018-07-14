London

Dad charged with 2016 baby death in Dagenham

  • 14 July 2018
Wroxall Road, Dagenham, Image copyright Inpho
Image caption Rejwanul Islam of Wroxall Road, Dagenham, has been charged with the murder of his daughter in 2016

A man has been charged with the murder of his daughter two years after she died in north London.

Rejwanul Islam, 25, of Wroxall Road, Dagenham, has been charged with the murder of two-year-old Mariyah Islam, Met Police said.

The toddler died of a head injury on 5 March 2016 in Euston, according to a police statement.

Mr Islam will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites