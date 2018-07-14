Image copyright Inpho Image caption Rejwanul Islam of Wroxall Road, Dagenham, has been charged with the murder of his daughter in 2016

A man has been charged with the murder of his daughter two years after she died in north London.

Rejwanul Islam, 25, of Wroxall Road, Dagenham, has been charged with the murder of two-year-old Mariyah Islam, Met Police said.

The toddler died of a head injury on 5 March 2016 in Euston, according to a police statement.

Mr Islam will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Saturday.