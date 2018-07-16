Image copyright TfL Image caption The station signs have been changed to display the manager's name until the end of Tuesday

A London Underground station has been temporarily named after England's football manager.

Southgate Tube station was rebranded Gareth Southgate station from Monday morning for 48 hours, after the squad finished fourth in the World Cup.

It was England's best result since 1990 when they also lost in the semi-final.

"We're delighted to be able to show our appreciation to Gareth and the team by renaming the station in his honour," Transport for London said.

The Piccadilly Line station, in Enfield, north London, will display the manager's name on its signs until the end of Tuesday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Southgate's England team lost to Belgium in the third place play-off on Saturday

One local resident said the temporary signage was a "fantastic" way to say thank you to the England manager.

Speaking at the station, she said: "He gets on with the job and he achieved those amazing results and lifted the whole nation's spirits."

"And this is a tribute to him in the very same manner - quiet, unassuming."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kieran Trippier celebrates his early goal against Croatia in Wednesday's semi-final

Image copyright TfL Image caption Commuters approved of the signs, saying they represent Southgate's character

The young England squad have been highly praised for their performance in the tournament in Russia, which ended on Sunday with France beating Croatia 4-2 in the final.

England captain Harry Kane won the Golden Boot as the World Cup's top scorer.