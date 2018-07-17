'Vulnerable' Belgian tourist Luc Blieck found in London
- 17 July 2018
A "vulnerable" Belgian tourist who went missing on a sightseeing trip to London has been found safe and well.
Luc Blieck, 57, who has learning disabilities and does not speak English, got separated from a group near Big Ben on Friday.
Officers said Mr Blieck, who also has bipolar disorder, needed medication which he did not have with him.
He was found in the Victoria area, in central London at about 23:00 BST on Monday.