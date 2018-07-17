Image copyright Met Police Image caption Katrina Makunova is the tenth teenager to have been stabbed to death in London this year

A teenage girl who was killed in Camberwell has been named by police.

Katrina Makunova, 17, from Lewisham, was found with a stab wound to the chest on 12 July at a home on Brisbane Street.

Oluwaseyi Dada, 21, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and subsequently charged with manslaughter.

He appeared at South London Magistrates' Court on 14 July and has been remanded to next appear at the Old Bailey on 18 July.