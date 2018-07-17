Camberwell stabbing: Teenage victim named as man appears in court
- 17 July 2018
A teenage girl who was killed in Camberwell has been named by police.
Katrina Makunova, 17, from Lewisham, was found with a stab wound to the chest on 12 July at a home on Brisbane Street.
Oluwaseyi Dada, 21, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and subsequently charged with manslaughter.
He appeared at South London Magistrates' Court on 14 July and has been remanded to next appear at the Old Bailey on 18 July.