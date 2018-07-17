Image copyright PA Image caption Mrs Ensink-Teich described her husband as her "soulmate".

A student stabbed a renowned engineer to death after a series of failings by the Met Police, an inquest has found.

Dr Jeroen Ensink, 41, was killed on 29 December, 2015 - yards from his home in Islington - by stranger Femi Nandap, who was suffering from psychosis.

An inquest jury gave a verdict of unlawful killing and highlighted a number of failures by police, who had previously had contact with Nandap.

The Met said it would "examine" the verdict.

Dr Ensink's widow, Nadja, said sitting through the inquest, held at St Pancras Coroner's Court, had been "distressing and exhausting".

The inquest had been delayed after the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) launched an investigation into the conduct of eight officers.

In December 2017 that investigation found "no misconduct matters".

However, it did identify some "areas of learning for the officers" who came into contact with Nandap - who admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility in 2016.

Image copyright PA Image caption Femi Nandap admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility

However, the Met Police already knew him when he was arrested and charged with wielding a knife in a public place and attacking a police officer in May 2015 - he was released on bail.

In October of that year, the now 25-year-old stopped taking anti-psychotic drugs and, by December, the charges against him were dropped.

Six days later, he killed Dr Ensink.

The Met admitted an officer failed to file a so-called Merlin report which would have identified Nandap as a vulnerable person needing care.

Mrs Ensink was forced to crowdfund the money for the inquest into her husband's killing after being denied legal aid.

She also claimed she has still not received a direct apology from the Met Police.

Speaking after the inquest Supt Nick Davies said: "We have already taken this learning on board and brought in changes to improve how we capture information.

"We will examine this verdict to see if there is more we need to do."