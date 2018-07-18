Image copyright PA Image caption One big pile of Jeff: The statue mimics a pose Goldblum made famous in Jurassic Park, which was released 25 years ago.

A 25ft (7.6m) statue of Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum has appeared next to London's Tower Bridge.

The monument depicts the Jurassic Park star reclining, open-shirted, in a recreation of his famous pose from the 1993 dinosaur blockbuster.

Fans have flocked to the temporary installation on London's south bank, with one dubbing it the city's "best attraction".

The 150kg (330lb) effigy will be in place until Thursday 26 July.

It was unveiled to mark 25 years since the release of Steven Spielberg's sci-fi extravaganza, in which Goldblum played Dr Ian Malcolm.

His "iconic" shirtless pose - which the star recently said was unscripted - has become the subject of countless internet memes.

The towering, velvet-voiced actor has appeared in a number of box office smash hits, as well as lending his vocal talents to high-profile ad campaigns.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Self-Fly: Goldblum fans raced to pose for pictures next to the likeness of their hero

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Clever girl: This well-trained pug was en-raptored by the view

The statue has attracted plenty of attention on social media, with fans reacting positively on Twitter.