Grenfell Tower fire: Man charged with fraud
- 18 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 26-year-old man has been charged with fraud in relation to the Grenfell Tower fire.
Seventy-one people died in the west London tower block fire on 14 June last year.
Yonatan Eyob, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court to face one charge of fraud by false representation.
In a separate case, police released a 57-year-old man on suspicion of fraud and released him under investigation.