Image copyright Met Police Image caption Seyed Khan was attacked with a metal axe at A-Z Furniture and Carpets in Ilford on 24 January

A man who murdered a father-of-seven with an axe before hiding his body in a cemetery has been jailed for life.

Seyed Khan's body was found in Ilford Cemetery on 1 February, a week after he was last seen alive.

Imran Mohammad, 31, of Ilford, attacked the 49-year-old on 24 January with a metal axe at the A-Z Furniture and Carpets shop they worked in.

Muhammad, who had denied murder, was jailed at the Old Bailey and ordered to serve at least 24 years in prison.

He was also sentenced to five years in prison, to run concurrently, after pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Judge Anne Molyneux said: "You carried out your plans brutally and without mercy."

Image copyright CPS Image caption The CPS said Imran Muhammad "went out of his way to cover his tracks"

During the trial the jury heard that just four days before the attack, Muhammad had been searching "how to kill a man with a hammer" and "how to kill a man with a punch" on his phone.

After the attack, he tried to clean up bloodstains in the shop and painted over the walls.

Image copyright CPS Image caption Imran Muhammad called the police claiming to have been robbed and injured by a stranger after the murder

He then transported Mr Khan's body and the murder weapon in a shopping trolley to the cemetery in the early hours of 25 January and hid them in the undergrowth.

Muhammad denied murder, maintaining Mr Khan owed him money and had made sexual advances towards him.

Prosecutor Tim Cray said: "The defendant claims that Seyed was trying to blackmail and rape him and that as a result, he snapped, lost his self control and killed Seyed."

But the prosecution said the defendant had lied and it was a "planned and deliberate murder".