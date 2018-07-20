Image caption Paul Kohler suffered a fractured eye socket, broken nose and severe internal bleeding

A victim of a violent assault has failed to persuade the High Court to prevent half of London's police stations from being closed.

Paul Kohler, 59, says he only survived because officers in Wimbledon were able to reach his home within eight minutes.

High Court judges ruled the south-west London station should not be closed but allowed the mayor to go ahead with plans to shut at least 36 others.

Sadiq Khan said government cuts had made closures necessary.

Mr Kohler, who was left with severe facial injuries after the 2014 attack, launched the judicial review into the decision in January.

The university lecturer said he was "delighted" that Lord Justice Lindblom and Mr Justice Lewis ruled on Friday that closing Wimbledon station was "unlawful".

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Mr Kohler, pictured after the brutal beating, argued that all the planned closures were "unlawful"

However, he added that he was "sorry" there was not enough evidence to quash the decision for the other stations being closed.

Four men later received jail terms of between 13 and 19 years.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sadiq Khan said station closures were the result of cuts to Cressida Dick's police budget

Speaking to BBC Radio London on Friday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "The Met Police is losing £1bn over 10 years.

"The simple choice is police officers or front counters.

"It's a tough choice that I've got to make - I'm choosing police officers."