Man in hospital after Dalston shooting
- 22 July 2018
A man is recovering in hospital after being shot in Dalston, east London.
Armed police were called to De Beauvoir Square shortly after 01:00 BST and found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a hospital in east London with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening, according to the Met police.
A 20-year-old man is being questioned after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.