Image copyright Google Image caption Police had been called to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingsland Road

A man is recovering in hospital after being shot in Dalston, east London.

Armed police were called to De Beauvoir Square shortly after 01:00 BST and found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital in east London with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening, according to the Met police.

A 20-year-old man is being questioned after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.