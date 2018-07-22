Image copyright Google Image caption Broadford Primary School, in Romford, east London, is run by Havering Council

Test results at an award-winning primary school in east London have been annulled amid allegations of cheating.

The Department for Education confirmed the results of key stage 2 English reading and maths papers at Broadford Primary School had been investigated.

The Mail on Sunday reported the investigation followed a "tip-off from a whistleblower" that cheating may have taken place.

The school said the article contained "inaccuracies" and "false claims".

The Department for Education said the Standard and Testing Agency (STA) had investigated the school's exam results.

'Very different'

But in a lengthy statement on its Facebook page, the school said it had not yet seen a report from the STA and had been advised this would be sent to them by the end of next week.

"We were provided with verbal feedback on Thursday," the statement said. "What they [the STA] told us is very different to the details leaked to the press."

The school, which is in Romford and run by Havering Council, refused to comment further when approached by the BBC.

It was placed into special measures in 2011 and has worked its way up to be currently rated as "outstanding" by Ofsted.

It was named primary school of the year and overall school of the year at the 2017 Times Educational Supplement (TES) awards.

'Pupils not affected'

A Department of Education spokeswoman said: "Any reports of cheating or misadministration of tests should be investigated.

"Following an investigation into the administration of 2018 key stage 2 tests at Broadford Primary School, the results for the key stage 2 English reading paper and one of the maths papers have been annulled.

"This does not affect the pupils involved."

Havering Council declined to comment on the STA's findings until it received a copy of the report.

A spokesman said: "We understand this may be upsetting for parents at the school.

"However, this delay will not cause any pupil to be at a disadvantage when transitioning to secondary school, as all pupils will have a completed Teacher Assessment for all their subjects."