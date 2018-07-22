Man due in court after being charged with terror offence
22 July 2018
A 43-year-old man is due in court after being charged with a terrorism offence, the Metropolitan Police has said.
Ravi Mendis, from south London, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and making threats to kill.
He was charged on Saturday with engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts, according to the Met Police.
Mr Mendis will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.