Image copyright Met Police Image caption Andrew Waker was burned in an unprovoked attack in east London

A man who was left with life-changing injuries when he had acid sprayed in his face is pleading for help to catch his attacker.

Andrew Waker suffered severe burns to his face, arms and the left side of his body when a man targeted him on Waltham Road in Woodford Green on 20 January.

The 36-year-old has waived his anonymity to help a police appeal to hunt down the suspect.

Police have released CCTV images of the suspect and a car he was seen in.

Mr Waker was opening the boot of his car on Waltham Road at about 09:18 GMT when his attacker came up behind him.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mr Waker was randomly attacked as he opened the boot of his car in Woodford Green

The victim said he turned around when he heard a noise and was then sprayed in the face with the noxious substance.

Mr Waker said: "The person who attacked me changed my life forever and I am constantly reminded of the pain they caused when they randomly attacked me.

"I would urge anyone with any information to come forward to the police as soon as possible so that this person can be put behind bars and won't be able to harm anyone else for a long time."

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The suspect was caught on camera running away from the scene in Woodford Green

Mr Waker said he did not recognise the suspect, who he described as a young male.

The suspect was later seen on camera getting into a red BMW 1-Series.

Lead investigating officer Det Ch Insp Jamie Piscopo said: "This was a shocking attack on an innocent man going about his daily business.

"At this stage, we are unsure as to what the motive for this was attack was or why someone would want to harm Mr Waker in this way."