Image copyright Photoshot Image caption Shaun Bailey is among three people shortlisted for the Tory mayoral candidacy

The Conservatives have announced a shortlist of three people in the battle to be the party's London mayoral candidate in 2020.

The trio are London Assembly members Shaun Bailey and Andrew Boff, and Ealing councillor Joy Morrissey.

Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis congratulated those selected, stating: "These are strong candidates with positive visions for London."

The winning candidate will be revealed in September.

Mr Lewis congratulated those selected and said they "can take on Sadiq Khan for his failings in crime, housing and transport".

"I wish them all the best of luck as they proceed to the next stage", he said.

At the last mayoral elections in May 2016, Labour's Sadiq Khan defeated the Conservative candidate Zac Goldsmith.

The Green Party's Sian Berry was third in the 2016 race and Lib Dem Caroline Pidgeon came fourth. Peter Whittle's fifth place was UKIP's best ever result in London.

Boris Johnson remains the only Conservative mayor of London, following election victories in 2008 and 2012.