Image caption The stop was filmed by the driver and shared widely on social media

A Met officer acted like a "bully in uniform" after sawing through a suspect's car windscreen, a court has heard.

PC Joshua Savage allegedly attacked Leon Fontana's Ford Fiesta with a baton before cutting the smashed glass with a lock knife on 16 September 2016.

The incident at Vicar's Road in Camden was filmed by Mr Fontana and shared widely online.

Police thought he was a potentially violent drug dealer, the court heard.

Mr Fontana was also believed to have had a weapon and a provisional licence, Southwark Crown Court heard.

In footage played to the jury, Mr Savage, 28, can be heard saying "get out of the car," and "you're not allowed to drive it" to Mr Fontana, who had refused to leave the vehicle, before hitting it repeatedly with his baton.

Mr Fontana replied: "I've got a licence and insurance".

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Savage said in a police witness statement he feared for his safety

Prosecuting, Jonathan Polnay said: "You might think it not unfair to say that he comes across in that clip as a bully in uniform.

"When Mr Fontana was saying 'I've got a licence and insurance' he was telling the truth.

"They (police) thought it was someone called TJ Dixon who was driving the car. To put it mildly he is well known to the police.

"He was believed to be involved in drug dealing and police had been told he may be violent."

Mr Savage said in a police witness statement he feared for his safety and he saw the suspect "lunge to the footwell" of the black Fiesta, which had tinted windows.

The officer, of Hermon Hill, Wanstead, north-east London, pleaded not guilty to charges of possessing a bladed article, common assault and destroying property.

He has been placed on restricted duties and is on unconditional bail.

The trial continues.