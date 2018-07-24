Image copyright Met Police Image caption Khalid Safi was stabbed to death in December 2016

A woman who posted a video on Snapchat of her on-off boyfriend as he lay dying has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Fatima Khan, 21, was found guilty of organising the death of Khalid Safi, 18, from Ilford, who died from stab wounds in December 2016.

It was alleged his killer was in league with love rival Reza Khan, 19, who is currently on the run.

Khan, dubbed the "Snapchat Queen" due to her social media habits, was found not guilty of murder.

Sentencing will take place on 30 July.