Image copyright Angelica Malin Image caption The fire broke out on the top floor of a five-storey building

About 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a block of flats in north west London.

The London Fire Brigade was called out to a fire on the top floor of the five storey building in Inglewood Road, West Hampstead, shortly after 01:00 BST.

Around 50 people have been evacuated from the block, and two people were helped out by firefighters.

The service said there are currently 15 engines at the scene dealing with the incident.

There are no reports of any people being injured.

Fire crews from West Hampstead and surrounding stations are trying to control the flames, but the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Station manager Clainton Murray said: "The fire is believed to have started in a flat on the fourth floor.

"The fire is also affecting the roof and in the early stages was very visible for miles around."

Image copyright Christophe C Image caption About 50 people have been evacuated from the flats, the fire service said

Angelica Malin lives near to the flats and can see the blaze from her bedroom window.

"I can see firefighters inside as the roof is on fire and there's two men on cranes working on putting the roof fire out," she said.

"It's so scary - my flat is filled with the smell of smoke. The firemen have been amazing and I feel comforted by the incredible response."