Image copyright PA Image caption Joshua Savage allegedly attacked a car with a baton and cut the window with a knife

A police officer accused of smashing and sawing through a car windscreen has been cleared of assault.

PC Joshua Savage allegedly attacked Leon Fontana's Ford Fiesta with a baton before cutting the smashed glass with a lock knife on 16 September 2016.

He previously told the court that blades were needed for emergencies.

The 28-year-old was cleared of destroying property, common assault and possession of a blade at Southwark Crown Court on Friday.

Following the jury's verdict, Judge Christopher Hehir urged the Metropolitan Police to do the "decent thing" and compensate Mr Fontana for the £175 damage to his windscreen.

He said: "At the end of the day it was his car, he was entitled to drive it on a public road and he ended up having his windscreen smashed in, and that wasn't his fault and I don't think it's fair that he should have to pay the cost of it."

Image copyright Leon Fontana Image caption The stop was filmed by the driver and shared widely on social media

The incident on Vicar's Road in Camden, north-west London, escalated after police mistakenly thought the driver was a violent drug dealer who may have a weapon, the court heard.

Mr Savage, of Hermon Hill, Wanstead, north-east London, previously told the court that a rise in London's violent crime is due to police being too afraid to make arrests.