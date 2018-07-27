Accused PC Joshua Savage cleared of assault
A police officer accused of smashing and sawing through a car windscreen has been cleared of assault.
PC Joshua Savage allegedly attacked Leon Fontana's Ford Fiesta with a baton before cutting the smashed glass with a lock knife on 16 September 2016.
He previously told the court that blades were needed for emergencies.
The 28-year-old was cleared of destroying property, common assault and possession of a blade at Southwark Crown Court on Friday.
Following the jury's verdict, Judge Christopher Hehir urged the Metropolitan Police to do the "decent thing" and compensate Mr Fontana for the £175 damage to his windscreen.
He said: "At the end of the day it was his car, he was entitled to drive it on a public road and he ended up having his windscreen smashed in, and that wasn't his fault and I don't think it's fair that he should have to pay the cost of it."
The incident on Vicar's Road in Camden, north-west London, escalated after police mistakenly thought the driver was a violent drug dealer who may have a weapon, the court heard.
Mr Savage, of Hermon Hill, Wanstead, north-east London, previously told the court that a rise in London's violent crime is due to police being too afraid to make arrests.