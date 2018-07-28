Image copyright jamie platt Image caption Police had been called over reports of men in a car armed with a gun

Four men have been charged with three counts of attempted murder after shots were fired at armed police during a chase in east London.

Shots were fired at a Met Police armed response unit from a car in Leytonstone on Thursday night before officers returned fire.

Scotland Yard said the four men have also been charged with possession of a shotgun and knife offences.

They are due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday.

One officer received minor injuries but nobody else was reported hurt.

The men who have been charged are:

Lekan Akinsoji, 20, of no fixed address: Charged with three counts of murder, possession of a shotgun, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life, two counts of possession of a knife/pointed article and possession of a firearm following a suspended sentence

Nathaniel Lewis , 22, of Earlham Grove, east London: Charged with three counts of murder, possession of a shotgun, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life, two counts of possession of a knife/pointed article and possession of a firearm following a suspended sentence

Darnell Joseph-Newill, 21, of Willis Road, east London: Charged with three counts of murder, possession of a shotgun, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of a knife/pointed article

Troy Ifill, 21, of Torrens Square, east London: Charged with three counts of murder, possession of a shotgun, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life, possession of a firearm when prohibited and three counts of possession of a knife/pointed article

They are all in custody ahead of Monday's court appearance.