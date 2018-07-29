Passerby leads three to safety from Harrow fire
- 29 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A passerby rescued a woman, a man and a baby from a blazing building in north-west London.
Flames shot out of the roof of the flats above a shop in Pinner Road, Harrow, just after 22:00 BST on Saturday.
The occupants were led to safety by someone who saw the smoke coming from the building.
The second floor and roof of the building were destroyed, London Fire Brigade said.
Nobody was injured and sixty firefighters had the blaze under control by 00:40.
The cause is being investigated.