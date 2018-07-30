Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Professional and amateur cyclists endured wet and windy conditions along the course

A 69-year-old man who collapsed while taking part in the RideLondon cycle race has died.

Nigel Buchan-Swanson, from Chichester, had a cardiac arrest in Ockley Road about 56 miles into the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 event on Sunday.

Fellow riders and medics at the scene tried to help him. He was married with three children and six grandchildren.

His wife Deborah said: "He was a very experienced cyclist and died doing something he loved".

She said: "Nigel was a much loved husband, father and grandfather."

The event organisers said Mr Buchan-Swanson had been raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

"Everyone involved in Prudential RideLondon would like to express our sincere condolences to Nigel's family and friends", they said.

A total of 26,720 riders completed the event on Sunday.