A man accused of killing his mother and sister has been ruled unfit to stand trial due to mental illness.

Joshua Cohen, 27, is accused of stabbing his mother Louise, 66, and sister Hannah, 33, at their home in Golders Green, north London, in August.

He was charged with their murders earlier this month.

The jury at the Old Bailey must now decide whether he did the act in question, rather than decide whether he is guilty of any offence.

The trial of issue will seek to establish whether Mr Cohen caused the unlawful deaths of the two women, Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC told the jury on Monday.

Mr Cohen's mother and sister were pronounced dead by emergency services on the evening of 11 August.

He was arrested in nearby Golders Hill Park the next day and charged with two counts of murder.