Image copyright Met Police Image caption Kordian Filmanowicz killed his grandmother two months after being released from a psychiatric hospital

A mentally ill man stabbed his grandmother to death in a "frenzied" attack after being released from a psychiatric unit, a court has heard.

Ilona Czuper suffered serious injuries to her neck and eyes in the garden of her home in Mitcham, south-west London, on 6 July 2017.

Kordian Filmanowicz, 21, who has paranoid schizophrenia, also killed his family's pets during the attack.

He has admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Prosecutor James Mulholland QC told a sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey that Filmanowicz had a "fixation" with eyes and believed they "represented the demons of those behind them".

Mr Mulholland said the defendant had spent six months in psychiatric hospitals but was released two months before the killing, on 8 May 2017.

'Frenzied and vicious'

During his stay at a unit in Croydon in 2016, he threatened a staff member "in an aggressive way" with a plastic teaspoon, saying he would remove her eyes with it, Mr Mulholland said.

But senior psychiatrists released him into the community on medication after deciding he had made a "huge improvement", the prosecutor said.

On the day of the killing, Filmanowicz's mother and sister returned to their home in Edgehill Road to find a trail of blood leading to the back garden.

Ms Czuper had more than 60 knife wounds to her throat as well as severe injuries to her eyes and the rest of her body from a "frenzied and vicious attack", the court heard.

A paving slab was used to crush the family's pet cat and dog, Mr Mulholland said.

Filmanowicz began exhibiting mental health issues during a stay in his native Poland and, after returning to the UK in 2016, started talking about demons and believing he was Jesus, the court heard.

Mr Mulholland said South West London and St George's Mental Health NHS Trust assessed Filmanowicz at home after his release but he refused voluntary hospital admission so a full assessment was to be scheduled.

"It will appear from notes no assessment could be arranged for the period between 23 June and Ms Czuper's death," he said.

Filmanowicz was remanded in custody until Thursday while a hospital order is considered.