Romford house fire: Man charged with murder and arson
- 4 August 2018
A man has been charged with murder and arson after a woman was found dead following a house fire.
Police were called to reports of a disturbance and then a fire at an address in Valentines Way in Romford, east London, on Thursday morning.
The woman, believed to be in her early 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thomas Peter, 50, of Valentines Way, has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life, the Met Police said.
He is due to appear before Barkingside Magistrates' Court later.