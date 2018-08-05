Man, in 20s, stabbed to death in south-west London
- 5 August 2018
A man has been stabbed to death in south-west London.
Emergency services were called to Cambridge Gardens in Kingston upon Thames at about 02:15 BST where they found a man in his 20s suffering from stab wounds.
The victim was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead about 45 minutes later.
The Met said a murder investigation has been launched and a "large crime scene" remains in place.
Police are in the process of informing the victim's next of kin and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.