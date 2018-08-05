Image copyright Twitter/@benanderson236 Image caption London Fire Brigade sent 60 firefighters to the blaze in Ealing

About 60 firefighters have tackled a fire in west London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) sent eight fire engines to a block of flats in Craven Road, Ealing, at about 15:45 BST.

It said half of the roof garden on the seventh floor was alight, but no casualties had been reported.

The fire was under control at about 17:15 and the cause is under investigation, a brigade spokesperson said.

Praveen Anand, a Labour councillor for Ealing Common, described the blaze as a "very serious fire in [a] block of flats".

One Twitter user said police had advised people to keep their windows shut.

The Met Police said a number of flats were evacuated, but added that "no-one has been reported suffering from any injuries at this time".

Simon Thornton, who posted videos and images of the fire on Twitter, said people reported the blaze may have started on the balcony of the building which featured "climbing plants".