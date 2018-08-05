Image copyright Dave Clifton Image caption IT consultant Dave Clifton was nearly struck by the car during the row

A "reckless" driver is being hunted by police after he drove "at speed" at a cyclist during a row in London.

Footage on social media shows how cyclist Dave Clifton was almost hit by the black Audi A3 on a road in Clapham.

The Met Police has appealed to find the "dangerous" driver, who sped away in reverse from an officer during the row, at about 08:00 BST last Wednesday.

"Luckily no-one was seriously injured or even killed by this reckless driver," Det Con James Preston said.

The row began at traffic lights close to Clapham North Station, when the driver stopped and started yelling.

Image copyright Dave Clifton Image caption Mr Clifton said the driver appeared to be "picking on everybody" in the "bizarre" row

After driving off he swerved into a bus lane, where he nearly hit IT consultant Mr Clifton, 50, before stopping at another set of lights and throwing debris out of the car window at him.

"When the lights turned green, the driver turned his car towards the victim and drove at him at speed before changing direction," a police spokesman said.

Seconds later the Audi is driven onto a side street where a witness told the force he almost hit another cyclist.

The driver then mounted the pavement where a group of cyclists have now gathered and he drove at them, apparently telling them "it's a stolen car".

'Really bizarre'

He fled the scene by reversing down Dorset Road "at speed", after a police officer in an unmarked car arrived.

"It's worrying having drivers on the road like that," Mr Clifton, of Wimbledon, said.

"It's all just really bizarre. I don't know if he's just having a bad morning or what. He seems to be picking on everybody."

Image copyright Dave Clifton Image caption The driver reversed "at speed" away from a police officer during the row

Det Con Preston said officers were continuing to try to trace the driver.

"[We] urge anyone who recognises him to contact the police as soon as possible," he added.