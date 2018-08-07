Image copyright @jenniP1v Image caption The boy was found dead in the house on Adolphus Street in Deptford

A seven-year-old boy has died in a "suspicious" house fire in south-east London.

Two women had to jump to safety from the first floor of a house in Adolphus Street, Deptford, in the early hours of Tuesday.

About 35 firefighters were sent to the scene and found a "very severe fire" raging in the property, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The boy's body was found inside. Police have launched an arson investigation.

The Met said it was "working with fire investigators and deemed the fire as suspicious".

Image copyright @jenniP1v Image caption Six fire engines and 35 firefighters were sent to the scene

Fire crews were called shortly before 03:30 BST and it took more than 75 minutes to bring the flames under control.

The two women were taken to hospital by paramedics. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The ground floor of the house was badly damaged by the blaze, as well as the whole of the first floor and the stairs from the ground to the first floor.

Surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution. LFB said the cause of the fire was "under investigation".