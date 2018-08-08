Image copyright Met Police Image caption Malik Chattun was found fatally wounded in Kingston-upon-Thames early on Sunday morning

A man who was stabbed to death after what police believe was a brawl between up to 10 people has been named as Malik Chattun.

The 22-year-old, from Surbiton, was found fatally wounded in Kingston upon Thames, south-west London, at about 02:15 BST on Sunday.

Police said they believe the victim had been "involved in an altercation... prior to being assaulted."

Three people have been arrested over Mr Chattun's death.

On Monday two 19-year-old men were held on suspicion of murder and a 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Image caption Police said Mr Chattun's family were "understandably devastated by what's happened"

Mr Chattun was pronounced dead at the scene in Cambridge Gardens at 03:00 despite the efforts of members of the public and police who gave him CPR.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound.

Det Ch Insp Richard Vandenbergh said the 22-year-old's family were "understandably devastated by what's happened" and appealed for witnesses.

The three arrested people all remain in custody at a south London police station.