Image copyright Family handout Image caption Joel Urhie dreamed of becoming a firefighter, his family said

The sister of a seven-year-old boy killed in a suspected arson attack has paid tribute to her "amazing little brother".

Joel Urhie's body was found after a "very severe fire" at the house in Adolphus Street, Deptford, south-east London, on Tuesday morning.

His mother Sophie and sister Sarah jumped to safety from the first floor.

Since being released from hospital, Sarah, 19, has posted a series of emotional messages about her brother.

In one video posted on Twitter, Joel can be seen kissing Sarah on the cheek.

She captioned the clip: "Rest in perfect peace my amazing little brother Joel, nothing makes sense right now, I love you."

Image copyright PA Image caption Joel's mother Sophie and sister Sarah jumped to safety from the first floor

Sarah was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

Her mother was still being treated, police said.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of Joel's death was "consistent with fire and smoke inhalation", the Metropolitan Police said.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Police said on Thursday that officers were still yet to identify any suspects.

Detectives have questioned neighbours and seized CCTV footage from a flat across the road from the house.

The Met said in a briefing on Tuesday it was not discounting the possibility that the suspected arson attack was gang-related.