Image copyright REX/Shutterstock Image caption Jessie's owner became worried the parrot might be injured when it stayed on a London roof for three days

A "foul mouthed" parrot launched a four-letter tirade at a firefighter as he tried to rescue the bird from a neighbour's roof in north London.

Jessie's owner had asked for help after the multilingual Macaw parrot spent three days on the roof in Edmonton.

The RSPCA called in the London Fire Brigade (LFB) to rescue the bird.

Crew manager Atinc Horoz climbed up a ladder to save Jessie, but was met with a volley of swear words from the parrot who then flew off.

LFB watch manager Chris Swallow said Mr Horoz had told Jessie "I love you" after being advised it was the only way to "bond" with the parrot.

"While Jessie responded 'I love you' back, we then discovered that she had a bit of a foul mouth and kept swearing, much to our amusement," Mr Swallow said.

Image copyright REX/Shutterstock Image caption Jessie surprised firefighter Atinc Horoz by swearing at him as he tried to rescue her

It emerged Jessie also speaks Turkish and Greek, "so we tried telling her to 'come' in both those languages too", Mr Swallow added.

"Thankfully it soon became apparent that Jessie was fine and uninjured as she flew off to another roof and then to a tree."

After escaping, Jessie returned home "of her own accord" on Monday afternoon, the LFB said.

Her owner later sent the firefighters who came to help her a video of Jessie thanking them.