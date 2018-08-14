Image copyright Met Police Image caption Daniel Jones was a member of the gang who stole some £14m of goods from the Hatton Garden Safe Deposit

One of the ringleaders behind the Hatton Garden raid has been given additional jail time for failing to pay his confiscation order.

Daniel Jones, 63, has been sentenced to a further six years and 287 days for failing to pay back £6,599,021.

He was a member of the gang that stole some £14m of goods after drilling into a vault at London's Hatton Garden Safe Deposit in Easter 2015.

Jones received his additional sentence at Westminster Magistrates' Court.