A woman has been stabbed to death in a house in south London.

Police and paramedics were called to the property in Grayshott Road, Battersea, at about 12:30 BST after reports a woman had been attacked.

The victim was treated for a stab injury but pronounced dead at the scene an hour later. Her next of kin have not yet been informed.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Scotland Yard said.