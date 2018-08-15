Image copyright Karina Driscoll Image caption Singer Ed Sheeran visited Melody Driscoll at Epsom Hospital in November 2016

Ed Sheeran was among those to pay tribute at the funeral of an 11-year-old girl who died after a long battle with complex medical conditions.

Melody Driscoll, from Croydon, passed away in hospital in July.

In a statement read at the service, the singer said he would remember "this special girl for the rest of my life".

Melody's parents - who were once accused by hospital staff of "obstructing" their daughter's care - said her "legacy will live on".

The family had been in dispute with King's College Hospital (KCH) over the treatment given to Melody, who had several illnesses including Rett syndrome, a rare and life-limiting genetic disorder that causes mental and physical disability.

Image caption Mourners were dressed in Melody Driscoll's favourite colour of yellow for the funeral

Image caption Ed Sheeran's manager was among those who helped carry the coffin

The 11-year-old's coffin was brought to Croydon Crematorium by a horse-drawn carriage and mourners were dressed in yellow - her favourite colour.

Ed Sheeran's manager was among those who carried her coffin.

Speaking after the service, Melody's mother Karina Driscoll said her daughter had "made us proud every single day".

"If you met her for one second you'd fall in love with her. She had an instant spark," she said.

Image caption Connie Yates, the mother of Charlie Gard, was at the service

Image caption Melody Driscoll's parents said they were "joining forces with Charlie Gard's parents"

Connie Yates, the mother of Charlie Gard, was also at the service and Melody's parents said they were joining her call for legal change over parents' rights related to the treatment of their children.

"We will never stop fighting for her... her legacy will live on," Mrs Driscoll said.

"We are trying to aim for Charlie's Law to stop this happening again."