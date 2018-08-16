Image caption Police were called at approximately 09:30 BST on Wednesday to reports of a crash involving a lorry and a cyclist

A physician to the Queen was killed in a cycling crash in central London.

Dr Peter Fisher, 67, died in a crash with a lorry in High Holborn on Wednesday morning.

Despite treatment, he was pronounced dead at the scene, becoming the seventh cyclist to die in the capital this year.

The Royal London Hospital for Integrated Medicine described Dr Fisher as "a highly regarded colleague and friend".

"An international figure"

He was a world expert in homeopathy and a member of the royal medical household, serving as physician to the Queen.

He was director of research at the Royal London Hospital for Integrated Medicine (RLHIM), in Bloomsbury, where he had worked for 35 years and president of the Faculty of Homeopathy.

University College London Hospital Medical Director, Dr Gill Gaskin, said: "Peter was a highly regarded colleague and friend of many at the RLHIM.

"He was an international figure in homeopathy who was committed to holistic and compassionate care for his patients.

"He will be greatly missed by his colleagues and patients alike."

The Queen has been informed of his death.