Battersea stabbing death: Victim named as Simone Samantha Kerr
A woman who was stabbed to death in a house in south London has been named.
Simone Samantha Kerr, who was originally from Wembley, was found fatally injured in Grayshott Road, Battersea, on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old was treated by paramedics but she was pronounced dead at the scene at 13:40 BST.
A 40-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody. Police said they were not looking for anyone else over Ms Kerr's death.
Her next-of-kin have been informed and a post-mortem is due to take place later, a Met spokesperson said.