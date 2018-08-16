Image copyright @ChrisJHardley/PA Image caption Supt Annmarie Cowley described the attack in Camberwell as "beyond comprehension"

Six men have been arrested after four other men were stabbed in south London.

Police officers and paramedics were called at about 17:30 BST on Thursday to reports of a stabbing outside Landor House in Camberwell.

The four injured men, who are all believed to be teenagers, have all been taken to hospitals in south London. Police have not yet confirmed their conditions.

Scotland Yard said six men have been arrested in connection with the attack.

A Section 60, granting police stop and search powers across the area, has been authorised until 09:30 on Friday.

Supt Annmarie Cowley said the police's investigation was "in its very early stages and at present we cannot speculate on what the nature of it may be".

She described the attack as "beyond comprehension" and said the order had been granted "to deter any further potential trouble".