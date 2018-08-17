Image copyright PA Image caption Nadia Eweida won a landmark legal battle in 2013 to wear a cross at work plans to launch fresh action against British Airways

A British Airways employee who won a landmark legal battle to wear a cross at work plans to launch fresh action against the airline.

Nadia Eweida won a claim of religious discrimination after being sent home for wearing a silver crucifix around her neck.

The 69-year-old alleges that she has "never been forgiven" for bringing forward the 2013 tribunal.

British Airways says it "strongly denies" the claims.

Ms Eweida, a British Airways airport check-in worker, says the publicity singled her out for mistreatment when she returned to her role in 2007.

In a new employment tribunal claim, airline managers are accused of victimisation, harassment and punishing her for whistleblowing.

Ms Eweida, who is trying to raise £30,000 towards her court costs, said: "It is victimisation over the years as a result of the cross case.

"They have never forgiven me and they never let it go.

"I want my day in court. For me, it's for my self-respect."

Image copyright PA Image caption Nadia Eweida says she still wants to work for the airline - which has denied her latest allegations of discrimination

Among the reported episodes was an incident in March 2017 when Ms Eweida says she was denied a break after experiencing strain on her eyes in the wake of an operation.

She was instead told to cover a flight gate - and given a written warning by management when she refused to do so.

A further uniform policy introduced in July 2017 required female staff to tuck their cravat in their blouse, meaning Ms Eweida had to wear her crucifix on top of her cravat - a move she claimed was designed to affect her.

In response, British Airways said: "We actively encourage staff to report concerns that they have about safety or their wellbeing, so that these can be discussed with managers."

The case is listed for a preliminary hearing at Watford Tribunal Hearing Centre on 26 October.