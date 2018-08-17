Pair charged with FGM of three-year-old girl
Two people have appeared in court charged with the female genital mutilation (FGM) of a three-year-old girl.
The man, 42 and woman, 36, face five charges each - including possession of extreme pornographic images.
The pair, both from east London but are not being named, are accused of FGM and failing to protect a girl from risk of genital mutilation.
They appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The man, from Ghana, is also accused of possessing indecent videos of a child, while the woman, a Uganda national, is accused of distributing an indecent video of children.
They were remanded in custody and are due to appear at the Old Bailey on 31 August.