Two people have appeared in court charged with the female genital mutilation (FGM) of a three-year-old girl.

The man, 42 and woman, 36, face five charges each - including possession of extreme pornographic images.

The pair, both from east London but are not being named, are accused of FGM and failing to protect a girl from risk of genital mutilation.

They appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The man, from Ghana, is also accused of possessing indecent videos of a child, while the woman, a Uganda national, is accused of distributing an indecent video of children.

They were remanded in custody and are due to appear at the Old Bailey on 31 August.