Three officers have been charged after a marked police vehicle hit a civilian's car.

PCs Max Michel and Shaun Charnock were responding to an emergency when they crashed into a member of the public in Feltham, west London.

The civilian suffered minor injuries in the crash on 4 December 2016 and was reported for driving offences by an officer on the scene, PC Ryan Francis.

All three were charged on Friday with perverting the course of justice.

They will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 12 September and are on restricted duties with the Met.

No further action was taken against the civilian and the force's directorate of professional standards launched a probe.