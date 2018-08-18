Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Madron Street in Walworth on Friday afternoon

A 67-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing at a property in south-east London.

The victim, 63, was pronounced dead at about 14:15 BST on Friday after emergency services were called to Madron Street in Walworth.

Police made the arrest in Denmark Hill shortly afterwards and say they are not looking for anyone else at the moment.

The man was taken to a south London police station to be questioned.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course and formal identification awaits, the Metropolitan Police said.

The victim's next-of-kin has been informed.