Boy, 16, charged with murder over Chingford stabbing
- 18 August 2018
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed in north-east London.
Joseph Cullimore, 42, was found with stab wounds at an address in Flaxen Road, Chingford, at about 04:40 BST on Friday.
A 35-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released pending further inquiries, the Metropolitan Police said.
The teenager will appear at Thames Magistrates Court on Monday.