Image copyright Met police Image caption Charlotte Staplehurst was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in New Malden

A woman hit by a car and killed in London has been named as a 21-year-old student.

Pedestrian Charlotte Staplehurst, from Eastbourne in East Sussex, died at the scene of the crash in New Malden.

A 27-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released under investigation.

The Met is appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened in Coombe Road shortly before midnight on Monday.

According to her Facebook page, Ms Staplehurst was a pharmaceutical science student at Kingston University.

Her next-of-kin have been informed.